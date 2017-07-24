FASHION

McDonald's to deliver free Big Mac onesies and sweats

EMBED </>More Videos

The collection also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a picnic dotted with McDonald's items. (KTRK)

OAK BROOK, Ill. --
McDonald's recently started delivering food, and now the fast food giant is looking to make customers comfy while they eat at home with a new clothing line.

The McDelivery Collection includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie. It's described as "a selection of fun, fashion-forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order."

The items are free while supplies last for customers in select cities who use the McDonald's delivery service from participating restaurants on Wednesday.

McDonald's joins KFC, which recently released its own fast food clothing collection. Apparel from KFC includes socks, shirts and accessories and a "finger-lickin' good" necklace.

You can now get McDonald's delivered to you, thanks to their new partnership with Uber Eats.


