FOOD & DRINK

'Meet Fresh' Brings Bubble Tea And Desserts To Chinatown

A new spot to score desserts, shaved ice and bubble tea has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Chinatown, called Meet Fresh, is located at 2026 S. Clark St. (between Archer Ave).

This is the first Chicago location for the popular Taiwanese dessert and tea spot. There are other locations in California, Texas, Nevada, and Washington, as well as more than 500 stores throughout Asia and Australia.

On the menu, expect to see dessert options like taro ball with mung bean, lotus seed, and boba; herbal jelly with sweet potato, barley, and boba; almond pudding with mocha and noodle jelly; and peanut tofu pudding.

For tea drinks, look for winter melon, oolong, herbal, green, and traditional milk teas. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here.)

With a three-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Lynn S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "I loved Meet Fresh when I was in Beijing. And I was on cloud nine when I knew that Meet Fresh was going to open in Chicago."

Yelper Peter X. added: "The experience here was awesome. Desserts were amazing! I think this is probably one of my new favorite places for desserts in Chicago."

And PC T. said: "I want to give this new store an applause. Thank you for bringing another Taiwanese snack to Chicago! There are many branches in California already and and finally they are bringing it to Chi-town!"

Head on over to check it out: Meet Fresh is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
'Small Cheval' Makes Old Town Debut, With Burgers And More
4 Cool New Beer Bars To Check Out In Chicago
Fun facts about peanut butter
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD detective carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Police investigate connection between Skyway jumper, woman found dead in East Chatham
Torture Case: Parents of 13 were ready to move 'within days,' source says
Man sentenced in 1985 Glen Ellyn murder of teen girl
Ursula K. Le Guin, best-selling science fiction author, dies at 88
Police seek suspect who pushed man down escalator at Monroe Blue Line stop
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Naperville women running for office featured on cover of Time Magazine
Show More
Deadly Data: 2017 metro Chicago drug overdoses killed more than guns
Senator's accuser calls for IG to release investigation before primary
Fox River Grove ski jumping club could send 3 to Olympics
Several Oscar nominees with ties to Chicago
Kentucky school shooting kills 2, 17 injured; suspect held
More News
Photos
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
Hinsdale McDonald's celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday
PHOTOS: Inside the home where tortured siblings once lived
More Photos