Mixing it up: Yolk Test Kitchen brings experimental breakfasts to Bucktown

Photo: Chris M/Yelp

By Hoodline
Homegrown breakfast chain Yolk has made its debut in Bucktown, opening its eighth Chicago location -- Yolk Test Kitchen -- at 1767 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Founder Taki Kastanis launched the first Yolk in Chicago's South Loop in 2006. There are now locations in Indiana and Texas as well.

Bucktown's new spot offers much of the same as its sister locations: a mix of classic and unexpected breakfasts, specialty juices and fresh coffee.

Try a traditional dish from restaurant's list of staples, like the country skillet, which includes any style of eggs with roasted potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage, shitake mushrooms, onion, green pepper, cheddar, bacon-sausage gravy and toasted rustic multigrain bread. Or, branch out and try a Test Kitchen option, like the breakfast mac and cheese with sunny-side up eggs, bacon, applewood ham, white cheddar, parmesan, panko and chives.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is receiving solid feedback.

Chris M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 19, said, "Great space, great service, and great food. Got the regular breakfast with poached eggs, potatoes and toast and was pretty happy with all of it."

Yelper Jane M. added, "New in my neighborhood and finally open, Yolk Test Kitchen is a gem. If you want yolk, go to Yolk. If you're not sure, more adventurous or have both traditional and more sophisticated palates in in your party, come here."

Head on over to check it out: Yolk Test Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
