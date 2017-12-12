Modern take on traditional latkes for Hannukah

Chef CJ Jacobson of ma shared his new modern take on the Hannukah traditional dish of latkes.
And he also talked about the gift card promotion at Lettuce Entertain You.
For more information, visit: leye.com
RECIPE: Potato and Parsnip Potato Pancakes
INGREDIENTS
5 cups (1.5 pounds) Yukon potatoes
2 cups (1 large) parsnips
2/3 cup fresh chives
4 Egg whites
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
5 Tbsp. unsalted butter
6 Tbsp. canola oil
1 pinch salt
1 pinch pepper
Sour cream
Fresh chives
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Peel and grate the vegetables.
2. Toss potatoes and parsnips (2-3 cups) in a colander
3. Rinse the grated vegetables with cold water. Strands should be nicely separated.
4. Spread them out on paper towels and pat them dry so potato pancakes aren't soggy.
5. Mince the chives and stir into grated vegetables
6. Stir in the cornstarch, egg whites, and a big pinch of salt and pepper
7. Add about 2 Tbsp. of butter and oil to large skillet over medium heat
8. Stir butter and oil so they combine
9. Mix in about 1/3 cup of the potato mixture at a time
10. Lightly wring out each portion and add to the pan
11. Fry potato pancakes over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes per side
12. Once done, drain on a few paper towels
13. Repeat, but make sure to add more oil and butter to pan so it is not dry
14. Serve with a small dollop of sour cream, more chives, and some fresh ground pepper.
