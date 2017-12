Modern take on traditional latkes for Hannukah

RECIPE: Potato and Parsnip Potato Pancakes

Chef CJ Jacobson of ma shared his new modern take on the Hannukah traditional dish of latkes.And he also talked about the gift card promotion at Lettuce Entertain You.For more information, visit: leye.com 5 cups (1.5 pounds) Yukon potatoes2 cups (1 large) parsnips2/3 cup fresh chives4 Egg whites2 Tbsp. cornstarch5 Tbsp. unsalted butter6 Tbsp. canola oil1 pinch salt1 pinch pepperSour creamFresh chives1. Peel and grate the vegetables.2. Toss potatoes and parsnips (2-3 cups) in a colander3. Rinse the grated vegetables with cold water. Strands should be nicely separated.4. Spread them out on paper towels and pat them dry so potato pancakes aren't soggy.5. Mince the chives and stir into grated vegetables6. Stir in the cornstarch, egg whites, and a big pinch of salt and pepper7. Add about 2 Tbsp. of butter and oil to large skillet over medium heat8. Stir butter and oil so they combine9. Mix in about 1/3 cup of the potato mixture at a time10. Lightly wring out each portion and add to the pan11. Fry potato pancakes over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes per side12. Once done, drain on a few paper towels13. Repeat, but make sure to add more oil and butter to pan so it is not dry14. Serve with a small dollop of sour cream, more chives, and some fresh ground pepper.