FOOD & DRINK

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro opens in Ravenswood

Photo: Jon Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Ravenswood, called Munno Pizzeria & Bistro, is located at 4656 N. Clark St.

On top of its pizza options, this new offering serves up appetizers, pasta, salad and desserts. Take a look at the salami plate appetizer, grab some ravioli or lasagna, or delve into a Funghi pizza with fresh mozzarella and truffle oil. The full menu can be seen here.

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Jon Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Just opened offering Neapolitan-style pizza, fresh homemade pasta and homemade gelato. Just had the sausage pizza and a Margherita pizza, which were fantastic. They serve liquor, which is always a good thing."

And Kirk V. said, "Something special is happening here. Munno has a charm to it with friendly staff, a relaxed atmosphere and a window-filled corner location. The food includes unforgettable dishes like the ravioli in a saffron sage butter sauce and a butterscotch pudding."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Munno Pizzeria & Bistro is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 5:30-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for modern American cuisine? These 5 new Chicago spots have you covered
Taylor Street Tap debuts in Little Italy with live music and libations
Get to know 4 of Chicago's newest bars
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi
Ex-Lake Park HS teacher, coach gets 8 years for sex assault of student
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain Thursday, Flash Flood Watch in effect
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Woman struck by flying hot dog at baseball game gets black eye
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
Show More
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
VIDEO: Off-duty CPD officer, attempted car thieves exchange gunfire
2018 summer freebies, deals and activities
ABC News Apology
More News