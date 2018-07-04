Naperville Ribfest gets underway Wednesday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --You can find good barbecue and some of the best music acts in Naperville at Ribfest.
This summer tradition kicks off Wednesday at Knoch Park and goes through Saturday.
Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge,Steven Tyler, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Jordan Davis and the Loving Mary Band are all performing this year.
The festival is going paperless this year, and people can use wristbands to pay for food and beverages at Ribfest.
For more online ticket and event information, visit www.ribfest.net.
ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.