Naperville Ribfest reopens after storm Thursday; fireworks scheduled for 10 PM

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --Ribfest in Naperville reopened around 3 p.m. Thursday after being temporarily closed due to a storm in the area.
Via Facebook, organizers said that Pitbull will still perform Thursday evening.
Volunteers and vendors were allowed to re-enter the park around 2:15 p.m.
People heading to Ribfest were hoping for better luck Thursday.
The festival had to be evacuated twice on Wednesday and the July Fourth fireworks show was postponed because of the weather.
It's going to be very hot Thursday and the possibility of storms moving in again is a very real concern.
It's time to eat again as the city of Naperville plates up this year's Ribfest after lightning and severe weather forced organizers to temporarily evacuate the event on its opening night.
"Today we're going to try and make things a lot like they were supposed to be yesterday. To come into the South Park today it' s five dollars. You have ribs, carnival, family area, lots of great times, good music on the south stage," said Ribfest Chairman Joel Carlsen.
The fireworks show has been rescheduled for 10 p.m. Pitbull is the headliner Thursday and will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The decades-long event is a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which has raised more than $16 million over 31 years and invested it back into the community to fight domestic violence and more.
But the real stars of this show are the ribs - no matter how they're served up.
"They come out here and they look at them and try to do it on their grills at home, but it's not quite that easy. We put them in a pit and they are smoked for about 4-and-a-half hours. The texture of the meat becomes firm, so you have a little tug on the bone when you bite into it," said Eric Gift with Pigfoot BBQ.
Ribfest runs through July 7 and there is lots to look forward to. For more online ticket and event information, visit www.ribfest.net.
ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.