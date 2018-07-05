RIBFEST

Naperville Ribfest temporarily closes for 2nd time Thursday; fireworks scheduled for 10 PM

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second straight day, Naperville's popular Ribfest temporarily shut down because of the storms. (WLS)

By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Naperville Ribfest is temporarily closed for the second time Thursday, organizers said via Twitter at 4:46 p.m.



For the second straight day, Naperville's popular Ribfest temporarily shut down because of the storms.

The event was temporarily shut down moments before strong thunderstorms and lightning hit just around 1:30 p.m. It reopened around 3 p.m.

As a part of their bad weather contingency plan, organizers sheltered festival goers in a high school across the street for their own safety.

"We want to you get on the shuttle and we want you to get back to your cars and go to Naperville Central, which is just across the street. We will open it up," said Ribfest Marketing Director Mary Howenstine.

A fast-moving storm with strong winds knocked down signs and stands at Ribfest in Naperville Thursday.


The heavy rains and high winds did some damage to a few vendor tents and booths.

A fast-moving storm with strong winds knocked down signs and stands at Ribfest in Naperville Thursday.


Despite the weather, the ribs are still the highlight of this annual festival.

Newcomer North of Memphis BBQ of Tennessee hopes their dry rub ribs and their peach bread pudding will make them stand out.

And most agree that despite the competition, the real winners are the crowds of Ribfest goers.

Organizers say that some of the local musical acts had to be canceled due to the weather delay, but Pitbull and the fireworks will still happen this evening.


The decades-long event is a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which has raised more than $16 million over 31 years and invested it back into the community to fight domestic violence and more.

But the real stars of this show are the ribs - no matter how they're served up.

"They come out here and they look at them and try to do it on their grills at home, but it's not quite that easy. We put them in a pit and they are smoked for about 4-and-a-half hours. The texture of the meat becomes firm, so you have a little tug on the bone when you bite into it," said Eric Gift with Pigfoot BBQ.

Ribfest runs through July 7 and there is lots to look forward to. For more online ticket and event information, visit www.ribfest.net.

ABC7 is the media sponsor for Ribfest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmusiclive musicribfestNaperville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Naperville Ribfest 2018
RIBFEST
Naperville Ribfest closes early Wednesday due to weather threat
Naperville Ribfest 2018
Pitbull to perform at Naperville Ribfest
Steven Tyler to perform at Naperville Ribfest this summer
More ribfest
FOOD & DRINK
Taste of Chicago: Esperanza, Sun Wah Barbecue, Fronen Foods
Gorilla Sushi adds new location in Albany Park
Rick's Diner now open on Northwest Side
Naperville Ribfest closes early Wednesday due to weather threat
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Girl, teen critically hurt in Sheridan lightning strike; woman struck in Loop
Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours
Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head
Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper engaged
CDC: Illinois among top states for pediatric cancer diagnoses
Judge orders Brazilian boy, 10, to be released from detention, reunited with mother
Body pulled from Fox River in Elgin
Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora
Show More
Man peels coconuts with his teeth
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified
Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 19, injures 31
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
More News