FOOD & DRINK

National Hot Dog Month

EMBED </>More Videos

July is National Hot Dog Month and to celebrate America's Dog & Burger is a hosting a "Hot Dogs for Heroes" campaign. (WLS)

July is National Hot Dog Month and to celebrate America's Dog & Burger is a hosting a "Hot Dogs for Heroes" campaign.

Every Wednesday in July, first responders, doctors, nurses and military members may receive a free hot dog from the restaurant.

On July 18, America's Dog & Burger will offer Chicago hot dogs for $1.

George Alpogianis from America's Dog & Burger stopped by ABC7 to share their Chicago, Louisville, Santa Fe and Atlanta hot dogs.

For more information visit www.adbfresh.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhot dogshot dog eatingburgersherofundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday is final day for Naperville's Ribfest
Naperville Ribfest 2018: Rob Elgas judges rib competition
Inconspicuous Interurban Boathouse influenced by Asian, French & Midwest flavors
Extra Course: Interurban
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Girl, 13, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side
Anti-violence protesters led by Fr. Pfleger to march on Dan Ryan Expressway
Police officer wounded in Calumet City shooting
Saturday is final day for Naperville's Ribfest
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Bradley family holds out hope to find sisters missing 17 years
Man killed by masked shooter in East Garfield Park
Show More
Mexico extradites Sinaloa cartel capo Damaso Lopez
Police investigating death of woman found dead with bag over head as homicide
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
Chicago Proud: Local woman volunteers with Red Cross for 60 years
3 girls missing from Albany Park reunited with family
More News