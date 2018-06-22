FOOD & DRINK

New bakery Lost Larson makes its debut in Andersonville

Photo: Robert M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery, offering croissants, bread, coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lost Larson, the fresh arrival is located at 5318 N. Clark St. in Andersonville.

Owner and chef Bobby Schaffer brings the skills he honed at some of the world's best restaurants (Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Grace in Chicago) to Lost Larson, per Eater Chicago.

The new bakery opened on June 13 and will cater. According to the business' website, expect to find seasonally inspired pastries made with fruits at the peak of ripeness and hand-rolled cinnamon rolls, among other treats.

Lost Larson Bakery has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Michael G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 10, said, "Lost Larson looks as much a boutique or a gallery as it does a bakery; they did a wonderful job building the place. It is a clean, crisp, warm, smart looking space."

Megan C. added, "I went around noon for a midday treat. This place is super cute and the decor is a treat in and of itself. Tried the lingonberry tart, which was pleasantly rich and crunchy. Would definitely recommend for a special occasion bakery stop, or to show off an out-of-town friend."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Larson Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
The 3 coolest new bars to check out in Chicago
CPS offers free lunch for kids over summer
Annual Strawberry Fest coming to Long Grove this weekend
Munno Pizzeria & Bistro opens in Ravenswood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Supreme Court rules cellphone-tracking records require warrant
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday
Transgender track star teens cause controversy in Connecticut
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Show More
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
$1 home for sale in Texas, with a catch
Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
More News