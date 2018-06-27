FOOD & DRINK

New bar and eatery The Beach House Social brings West Coast vibe to Wicker Park

Photo: The Beach House Social/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Beach House Social has opened its doors in Wicker Park, calling itself "part surf club, part beach bar and totally laid back," per its website. Formerly Mahalo, the rebranded bar and restaurant at 1501 N. Milwaukee Ave. comes courtesy of the team behind Hampton Social.

Looking to bring a West Coast vibe to Chicago, this new offering features small bites and libations. Menu options include tuna tostadas, So-Cal chicken wings, jerk carnitas tacos and double-decker cheeseburgers.

Pair your meal with a Corona, Red Stripe, Landshark or Pacifico, or opt for a signature cocktail like the bourbon-infused Mo' Better with guava puree, lemon and mint, or the gin-based Summer Bod, complete with cucumber, mint and tonic.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, it's still early days for the new cocktail bar and eatery.

Nora B., who reviewed the new spot on June 21, wrote, "I came in for dinner on the very day they rebranded from Mahalo to The Beach House Social. I was excited to see the new menu, which boasts an impressive mix of West Coast-inspired food items."

Yelper Sarah E. added, "The food was very tasty, however, the portions were very small. The biggest complaint was about the drinks. We ordered a pitcher of mojito, which said it served four glasses. The pitcher was 90 percent ice."

Head on over to check it out: The Beach House Social is open from 11-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11-2 a.m. on Friday, 10.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
