New Beer Bar 'Wolcott Tap' Now Open In Ravenswood

Photo: Oscar M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new beer bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 1834 W. Montrose Ave. (between Ravenswood Ave. & Honore St.) in Ravenswood, the fresh arrival is called Wolcott Tap.

This newcomer is the latest eatery to give it a go in the space that formerly housed Troquet and Walcott's Bar & Grill, which closed in 2014 and 2012 respectively.

On the food menu, expect to see starters like sweet potato tots, fried mac 'n' cheese squares and spinach and artichoke dip.

There's also a selection of burgers and open-faced sandwiches like a "Flat Top Burger" with cheddar and American cheeses, a truffle grilled cheese sandwich and an open-faced Cubano with carnitas, ham and Swiss cheese.

As for the libations, expect to see more than a dozen brews on draught, as well as a selection of ciders, wine and signature cocktails.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Wolcott Tap is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Chester M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 12th, said, "Great food, drinks, music and incredibly friendly service. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, this corner spot emerges full of life! We've been here three nights in a row for dinner."

Yelper Oscar M. added, "The bar decor is pretty cool. Really laid back and chill. After everything this location has gone through, it's awesome to see a new concept that actually makes sense."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wolcott Tap is open Monday-Wednesday from 4pm-12:30am, Thursday from 4pm-2am, Friday from 11am-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-12:30am.
