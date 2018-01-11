  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

New Breakfast and Brunch Spot 'Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe' Debuts In Streeterville

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Streeterville, called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, is located at 196 E. Pearson St. (between Seneca St. & Michigan Ave.).


This new cafe--which has three other Chicago area locations--features an extensive menu offering breakfast fare, brunch, lunch, and more.

On the breakfast menu, expect to see dishes like house-made biscuits and gravy with two eggs any style; the "Los Altos Benedict" with chorizo, roasted red peppers, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns; and a "Garden Skillet" with eggs, veggies, cheese and hash browns.

Switching over to the lunch menu, look for items such as a cranberry and turkey sandwich with cheddar, field greens, and applewood bacon on a pretzel bun; spicy tuna salad panini with jalapenos, cilantro, and tomatoes on sourdough; and a barbecue chicken tortilla salad with corn, black beans, tomatoes, and crispy onion strings tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.

Rounding things out are an array of coffee and espresso drink mainstays, fresh juices, and smoothies. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Janrei V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "Best breakfast I've had in a while. Their skillets are fresh, the service was fast, and the hosts/servers/everyone here was extremely kind."

Yelper Jerry H. added: "I'm wild about Wildberry! Great service, great food, and great pancakes. I came here with a friend, and we were seated as soon as we arrived."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New cocktail bar The Pink Squirrel serves up frozen drinks in Logan Square
Consumer Reports: 7 new E. coli cases; continue avoiding romaine lettuce
Celebrity chefs Fabio Viviani and Katsuji Tanabe talk appetizers for the big game
Say hello to Diet Coke's new flavors, cans
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hoffman Estates man charged in father's shooting death
Students: Bullied girl killed after pepper-spraying attackers at Dunkin Donuts
Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January
Aurora treatment center employee charged with sexually assaulting minor patient
1-year-old girl's death in Austin ruled homicide
Sam's Club to close seven Illinois stores, terminate over 1k employees
Charges on hold in Oak Park homicide pending mental health check
DACA recipients watch immigration battle
Show More
Children with flu symptoms should visit pediatrician, not ER, doctors say
Inverness Peace Corps volunteer remembered
Parents angry after daughter injured on school field trip
Trump: Why allow immigrants from 's***hole countries'?
Rauner and Pritzker spar in political attack ads before primary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos