New Korean spot 'bopNgrill' opens its doors in the Loop

If you've got Korean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called bopNgrill, the new addition is located at 125 S. Clark St. in the Loop.
This new spot--located at the Revival Food Hall--is a pop-up iteration of the Korean-inspired burger joint, which has two other Chicago area brick-and-mortar outposts.
The pop-up will last until the end of March, where another eatery--not yet announced--will take its place.
The menu at the pop-up is more limited than its other locations, partly due to the space available. But expect to see popular items like the "duxelle burger" with truffled mushroom duxelle, togarashi-spiced mayo, bacon, and smoked gouda; marinated Korean barbecue chicken; and kimchi fries cooked with rendered pork fat and topped with cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle. (Take a look at the full menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)
BopNgrill has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.
Matt L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 18th, said: "Take fast-food American fare and put a Korean spin: bopNgrill. There are not enough Korean spots in the Loop, so this Rogers Park Korean-American mashup is a welcome addition to the Loop's Revival Food Hall."
bopNgrill is now open at 125 S Clark St., so head on over to check it out.
