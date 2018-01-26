New 'Panda Express' Opens Its Doors In West Loop

Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. The fresh addition to West Loop, called Panda Express, is located at 1250 South Canal St. (between Roosevelt Rd.).
Panda Express has been serving Chinese-American-style fare since 1983. Founded in Glendale, California, it has since expanded to locations throughout the United States.
On the menu, expect to see items like orange chicken, broccoli beef, sweet fire chicken breast, and eggplant with tofu. Guests can choose a bowl or a plate with white or brown rice, fried rice, chow mein, or veggies, then top it off with one of Panda's signature wok-fired dishes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Panda Express currently has a four-star rating.
Vic H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 2nd, said: "Brand new place. Food is definitely a step up from the other location I've tried. Modern and clean."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Panda Express is open daily from 10:30am-9pm.
