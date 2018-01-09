FOOD & DRINK

New River North Persian Spot 'Ahwaz Taste Of Persia' Opens Its Doors

Looking to chow down on some Persian fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to River North, called Ahwaz Taste Of Persia, is located at 1143 N Wells St. (between Division St. & Elm St.)

This newcomer features a variety of classic Persian dishes like kebabs, soups, salads, and entrees that are meant for sharing.

On the menu, expect to see starters like house-made falafel and hummus, fried chicken qali, lentil soup, and bacon-wrapped chicken livers.

For entrees, look for chicken or beef kebabs; and lamb, shrimp, salmon or chicken kebabs served with saffron rice and salad.

Rounding things out are sandwiches made with doner shawarma and falafel; and gyros with French fries.

Ahwaz Taste Of Persia has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Arwa A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "A small restaurant run by a friendly family. It is clean and cozy.

Chicken kebabs with rice and a side of red sauce are perfect for lunch or dinner.

Everything is delicious and the prices are fair."

Yelper Joy Thomas G. added: "Probably the best Persian food around. Chicken, lamb and shrimp are well-cooked and very delicious."

And Lizzie L. said: "The food was delicious and the service was outstanding! Inexpensive and tasty!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ahwaz Taste Of Persia is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New Vietnamese Spot 'Lotus Banh Mi' Opens In The Loop
Pizza Hut is working on self-driving delivery trucks
'The Chew' Chicago Cook-Off winner
Prosecco Restaurant and Wine Bar celebrates 10 years
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man convicted in Blair Holt murder gets 75 years at resentencing
Mom suspected of killing sons, husband before killing self at resort
Barrington 4th grader dies of heart ailment, school officials confirm
Police: Death investigation underway in Downers Grove
Girl, 12, dies from infection doctors misdiagnosed as flu, family says
13 killed, including Chicago native, in Santa Barbara flooding
Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal for 'Dreamers'
Google considers bringing thousands of jobs, new offices to Chicago
Show More
Man shot on I-57; SB lanes reopened following investigation
Mysterious chunks of yellow ice found on Elk Grove Village roof
Man exonerated in case linked to disgraced Chicago detective
Community leaders question COPA over fatal police shooting of LeGrier, Jones
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos