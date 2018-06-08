FOOD & DRINK

New Rogers Park bar Fudy T's opens its doors with featured daily theme nights

Fudy T's. | Photo: Anthony F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than Fudy T's, now open at 1412 W. Morse Ave. in Rogers Park.

This new offering has different theme nights Wednesday-Sunday and everyday specials like $3 domestic beers and $4 shots of Fireball. Women get $5 house martinis all night on Saturdays for Ladies Night. Stop by on Thursday for Rock n Roll Night; Friday for Hip Hop Night; or Sunday for Raggae Soul Music Mix Night.

Fudy T's has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Jason M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 4, said, "We spent an entire Saturday evening here watching the game and having drinks. Great selection of craft beers and whiskey. Nice neighborhood bar recently opened with a friendly owner who made us feel welcome."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fudy T's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
