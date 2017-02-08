  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
New SafeHouse Chicago restaurant requires password

The new Safehouse Chicago is opening in Chicago. (WLS)

It's one of the hottest, yet well-kept secrets coming soon to Chicago -- SafeHouse Chicago. Ji got the first TV look at this hotspot where you need a password to get in.

Get your own secret agent name and solve a mystery.

It comes from the original SafeHouse in Milwaukee and they're bringing their brand of fun to Chicago. But we can't tell EXACTLY where.

For details about the opening, visit the SafeHouse Chicago website: http://www.safehousechicago.com/

#SafeHouse #SHChicago #spyfood

For an idea of what fun awaits, visit the SafeHouse Milwaukee website: http://www.safe-house.com/
