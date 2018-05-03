Nico Osteria pastry chef shares recipe, baking tips

Pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky of Nico Osteria and contestant on the new season of Food Network's "Best Baker In America" stopped by share her Strawberry Shortcake recipe.
RECIPE:
Buttermilk Biscuits
560 g all-purpose flour
40 g sugar
30 g baking powder
10 g salt
400 g cold cubed butter, about 1/2" cubed
1.5 cups buttermilk
Make sure all ingredients are cold.
Put the dry ingredients in the bowl of a kitchen aid fitted with a paddle.
Add the butter and mix until there are only a few chunks of butter left, but most of the flour is coated with butter.
Dump all the buttermilk into the bowl and mix for about 5 seconds. The mixture will look like a shaggy mess.
Pour onto a surface and work the dough gently until it mostly comes together. While working the dough, fold it on top of itself in about thirds. (Like laminating dough)
Cut with desired cutters, and bake at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes.
Once it comes out of the oven, brush with butter and sprinkle with salt or sugar
Lemon Mascarpone Cream:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
2 ea lemon zest
2 tbs lemoncello
Take 1 ea biscuit, baked and split in half lengthwise. Put cream and sliced strawberries inside. Put the top half of the biscuit on top to sandwich. Dust with powdered sugar.
