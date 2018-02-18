Northbrook restaurant shares taco and margarita recipes

CHICAGO (WLS) --In celebration of National Margarita Day, representatives from Mesa Urbana in Northbrook stopped by ABC7 to share their favorite recipes for margaritas and tacos.
The Northbrook restaurant recently celebrated its second anniversary. Described as Mexican fusion, the Chef Eusebio Garcia focuses on small plates that are meant to be shared.
RECIPES
Mesa Urbana Fish Taco
6 oz Fresh Mahi Mahi
4 Corn Tortillas
Capers Aioli
1. 1/2 cup mayonnaise.
2. 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.
3. 1 tablespoon chopped capers.
4. 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon.
5. 1 garlic clove, minced.
6. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.
7. Salt.
8. Freshly ground pepper.
Mango Relish
1. 1 1/2 cups diced fresh mango
2. 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper.
3. 1/4 cup diced red onion.
4. 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
5. 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
6. 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
7. 1/4 teaspoon salt.
8. Light olive oil
Build and Garnish Fish Taco
- Heat 4 Corn Tortilla on a flat hot pan
- Add pan seared Mahi Mahi
- Add capers aioli
- Add mango relish
- Add sweet chilli pickled peppers
- Add red and green cabbage
Mesa Urbana Short Rib Taco
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Season short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large
Dutch oven over medium-high heat. ...
2. Add onions, carrots, and celery to pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirring
often, until onions are browned, about 5 minutes. ...
3. Cook until short ribs are tender, 2-2 1/2 hours
4. Marinate the Short ribs in guajillo pepper sauce
Guajillo pepper sauce
1. 4 ounces dried guajillo chiles (about 18), stemmed.
2. 6 garlic cloves
3. 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt plus more.
Build and Garnish Short Rib Taco
- Heat 4 Corn Tortilla on a flat hot pan
- Add Short rib meat
- Add fresh brussel sprout leaves
- Add sweet chilli pickled peppers
Urbana Margarita
1. 2 oz. Partida Blanco Tequila
2. 1 oz lime juice
3. 1 oz orange juice
4. 1 oz lemon juice
5. 3/4 oz Agave syrup.
5. 3/4 oz Simple syrup
6. Fresh cucumber.
Pom Margarita
1. 2 oz. Partida Blanco Tequila
2. 1 oz lime juice
3. 1 oz orange juice
4. 1 oz lemon juice
5. 3/4 oz pama liquor
6. 1/2 oz pom juice
7. Pom seeds
8. Agave syrup
9. Simple syrup
Strawberry Kiwi Mojito
1. 2 oz Bacardi Silver
2. Lime
3. 3/4 oz simple syrup
4. Mint
5. Kiwi
6. Strawberries
7. Lemon lime soda
Mesa Urbana
3566 N. Milwaukee
Northbrook, IL
www.mesaurbana.com