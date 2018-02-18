Northbrook restaurant shares taco and margarita recipes

In celebration of National Margarita Day, representatives from Mesa Urbana in Northbrook stopped by ABC7 to share their favorite recipes for margaritas and tacos.The Northbrook restaurant recently celebrated its second anniversary. Described as Mexican fusion, the Chef Eusebio Garcia focuses on small plates that are meant to be shared.6 oz Fresh Mahi Mahi4 Corn TortillasCapers Aioli1. 1/2 cup mayonnaise.2. 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice.3. 1 tablespoon chopped capers.4. 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon.5. 1 garlic clove, minced.6. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.7. Salt.8. Freshly ground pepper.Mango Relish1. 1 1/2 cups diced fresh mango2. 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper.3. 1/4 cup diced red onion.4. 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro5. 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar6. 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice7. 1/4 teaspoon salt.8. Light olive oilBuild and Garnish Fish Taco- Heat 4 Corn Tortilla on a flat hot pan- Add pan seared Mahi Mahi- Add capers aioli- Add mango relish- Add sweet chilli pickled peppers- Add red and green cabbagePreparation1. Preheat oven to 350F. Season short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a largeDutch oven over medium-high heat. ...2. Add onions, carrots, and celery to pot and cook over medium-high heat, stirringoften, until onions are browned, about 5 minutes. ...3. Cook until short ribs are tender, 2-2 1/2 hours4. Marinate the Short ribs in guajillo pepper sauceGuajillo pepper sauce1. 4 ounces dried guajillo chiles (about 18), stemmed.2. 6 garlic cloves3. 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt plus more.Build and Garnish Short Rib Taco- Heat 4 Corn Tortilla on a flat hot pan- Add Short rib meat- Add fresh brussel sprout leaves- Add sweet chilli pickled peppers1. 2 oz. Partida Blanco Tequila2. 1 oz lime juice3. 1 oz orange juice4. 1 oz lemon juice5. 3/4 oz Agave syrup.5. 3/4 oz Simple syrup6. Fresh cucumber.1. 2 oz. Partida Blanco Tequila2. 1 oz lime juice3. 1 oz orange juice4. 1 oz lemon juice5. 3/4 oz pama liquor6. 1/2 oz pom juice7. Pom seeds8. Agave syrup9. Simple syrup1. 2 oz Bacardi Silver2. Lime3. 3/4 oz simple syrup4. Mint5. Kiwi6. Strawberries7. Lemon lime soda3566 N. MilwaukeeNorthbrook, IL