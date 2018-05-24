FOOD & DRINK

Now open: Indian Clay Pot offers 'authentic and traditional tastes of India' in North Center

Photo: Indian Clay Pot/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The new arrival to North Center, called Indian Clay Pot, is located at 1804 W. Irving Park Rd.

According to the restaurant's website, owner-chef Sajad earned his culinary degree in India, working for multiple five-star restaurants both there and in the U.S. As the restaurant's name suggests, many dishes are prepared fresh in clay pots imported from India, to give customers "an authentic and traditional taste" of the cuisine.

The menuat Indian Clay Pot offers vegetarian, chicken, beef, lamb and seafood options, each with varying levels of heat. Keep it low-key with the creamy shrimp korma, cooked in a medium-spiced sauce of coconut milk and curry leaves, or turn it up with lamb vindaloo, a combination of lamb and potatoes marinated in vinegar, hot chilies and southeast Indian spices and cooked in a fiery hot sauce.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Indian Clay Pot has already made a good impression.

Yelper Kevin B., who reviewed the spot on April 28 said, "Stopped by for dinner the other night and was impressed. The sauces had great flavor and the meats were tender. The staff was friendly and attentive and the chef even stopped by to see how everything was."

And Jim G. said, "This place just opened and it's a welcome addition to the neighborhood. ... I got the non-vegetarian platter, which came with the usual staples like butter chicken, a samosa, lamb korma, naan, and a few other dishes."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Indian Clay Pot is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday).
