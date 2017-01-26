Nutrition expert shares advice for a healthier 2017

CHICAGO --We're nearing the end of January and for those who still struggling with to keep up the resolution to lose weight, chances are you're going at it all wrong. Sometimes weight loss isn't only about hitting the gym, it's about knowing what might be causing weight gain and issues with certain organs. Health and nutrition expert and founder of Naturallysavvy.com, Andrea Donsky is here with some advice to living a healthier 2017.
LIVER
Function: Master filter -- Filters blood coming from the digestive tract, detoxifies chemicals, alcohol and drugs, and balances hormones.
Symptoms of Dysfunction: hot flashes, chronic fatigue, watery eyes, acne, swelling
Best Super foods to consume: beets/carrots, green tea, grapefruit, lemon
COLON
Function: The colon is part of the large intestine, the final part of the digestive system. Its function is to reabsorb fluids and process waste products from the body and prepare for its elimination.
Symptoms of Dysfunction: constipation, gas, bloating
Best Super foods to consume: fiber (fruits apples/veggies/whole grains), fermented foods, bone broth
BRAIN
Function: memory, function
Symptoms of Dysfunction: fogginess, memory loss, attention disorder
Best Super foods to consume: curcumin/turmeric, coconut oil, fish (salmon), walnuts, avocado, blueberries, dark chocolate