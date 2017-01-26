  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump addresses GOP retreat
Nutrition expert shares advice for a healthier 2017

Health and nutrition expert and founder of Naturallysavvy.com, Andrea Donsky is here with some advice to living a healthier 2017. (WLS)

We're nearing the end of January and for those who still struggling with to keep up the resolution to lose weight, chances are you're going at it all wrong. Sometimes weight loss isn't only about hitting the gym, it's about knowing what might be causing weight gain and issues with certain organs. Health and nutrition expert and founder of Naturallysavvy.com, Andrea Donsky is here with some advice to living a healthier 2017.

LIVER

Function: Master filter -- Filters blood coming from the digestive tract, detoxifies chemicals, alcohol and drugs, and balances hormones.

Symptoms of Dysfunction: hot flashes, chronic fatigue, watery eyes, acne, swelling

Best Super foods to consume: beets/carrots, green tea, grapefruit, lemon

COLON

Function: The colon is part of the large intestine, the final part of the digestive system. Its function is to reabsorb fluids and process waste products from the body and prepare for its elimination.

Symptoms of Dysfunction: constipation, gas, bloating

Best Super foods to consume: fiber (fruits apples/veggies/whole grains), fermented foods, bone broth

BRAIN

Function: memory, function

Symptoms of Dysfunction: fogginess, memory loss, attention disorder

Best Super foods to consume: curcumin/turmeric, coconut oil, fish (salmon), walnuts, avocado, blueberries, dark chocolate
