Nutrition expert shares advice for a healthier 2017

We're nearing the end of January and for those who still struggling with to keep up the resolution to lose weight, chances are you're going at it all wrong. Sometimes weight loss isn't only about hitting the gym, it's about knowing what might be causing weight gain and issues with certain organs. Health and nutrition expert and founder of Naturallysavvy.com , Andrea Donsky is here with some advice to living a healthier 2017.Function: Master filter -- Filters blood coming from the digestive tract, detoxifies chemicals, alcohol and drugs, and balances hormones.Symptoms of Dysfunction: hot flashes, chronic fatigue, watery eyes, acne, swellingBest Super foods to consume: beets/carrots, green tea, grapefruit, lemonFunction: The colon is part of the large intestine, the final part of the digestive system. Its function is to reabsorb fluids and process waste products from the body and prepare for its elimination.Symptoms of Dysfunction: constipation, gas, bloatingBest Super foods to consume: fiber (fruits apples/veggies/whole grains), fermented foods, bone brothFunction: memory, functionSymptoms of Dysfunction: fogginess, memory loss, attention disorderBest Super foods to consume: curcumin/turmeric, coconut oil, fish (salmon), walnuts, avocado, blueberries, dark chocolate