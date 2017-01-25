  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers State of the State address...NOW
FOOD & DRINK

Olive Garden will feed you all the pasta you can handle

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new deal at Olive Garden will satisfy even the hungriest of diners. (Shutterstock)

Get ready, pasta lovers! Your dream is about to come true.

Olive Garden recently announced its Never Ending Classics menu, which offers diners unlimited refills of five different pastas and side dishes.

Diners can choose for unlimited portions of spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna clasico, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana -- and, of course, as much soup, salad and breadsticks as their heart desires.

Prices start at $11.99, and the deal is only available for dine-in. More information is available on the restaurant's website.
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarpastadealsItalian foodrestaurantrestaurants
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
South Side restaurants: The Crazy Crab & 5 Loaves Eatery
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused
Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever
Video shows gunman shot by police seconds after killing man
Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, media coverage
Show More
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman on head
Shedd Aquarium to close 2 days this week before free days
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
More News
Top Video
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Procedure can ease post-mastectomy pain
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
More Video