Olive Garden will feed you all the pasta you can handle

Get ready, pasta lovers! Your dream is about to come true.
Olive Garden recently announced its Never Ending Classics menu, which offers diners unlimited refills of five different pastas and side dishes.
Diners can choose for unlimited portions of spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna clasico, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana -- and, of course, as much soup, salad and breadsticks as their heart desires.
Prices start at $11.99, and the deal is only available for dine-in. More information is available on the restaurant's website.
