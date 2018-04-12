  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton speaks at Chicago luncheon... shortly
FOOD & DRINK

Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled

Conagra Brands said Wednesday they are recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products due to possible bone fragments.

The 27-ounce, six-piece Banquet family-size Salisbury steak package is affected. The box has lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a best by date of September 1, 2019.

Food safety inspectors say the steaks might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

Several complaints have already been reported including three reports of minor oral injuries, according to the USDA.

Customers may return the box of Salisbury steaks made with chicken, pork and beef to the place of purchase.

For more information, customers may call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsfrozensteak
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
NECCO Wafers maker at risk of going out of business; candy stores react
Classic soul food favorites
Carnivores, behold: There are 4 new spots for Southern-style barbecue in Chicago
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
California woman, 20, killed on spring break trip to Mexico
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Spotify and Hulu team up for $13 subscription bundle
Show More
Nurse allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries, accused of murder
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in NorCal crash
More News