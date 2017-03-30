  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
CHICAGO PROUD

Palette restaurant opening in Gold Coast

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's a new restaurant in Gold Coast to shake up your brunch options. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Gold Coast has a new restaurant shaking up the brunch menu called Palette, and the chef behind it is no stranger to tingling taste buds.

ABC 7's Cheryl Burton talked to Chef Derek Rylon about his new venture.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantchicago proudChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Local designer behind Chance the Rapper's overalls
Celebrating Chicago's World's Fair
Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago
Chance the Rapper talks future, potential Chicago events
More chicago proud
FOOD & DRINK
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
Daily Herald: Proposal to allow craft distilleries to bypass distributors
Caterer opens Eden restaurant next door to Chicago facility
Extra Course: Eden's pastry chef talks dessert menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officials: 4 dead in South Shore shooting
Police: Pregnant woman found fatally shot in South Shore
Some Dan Ryan lanes closed after possible shooting
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
The officer manager who wore a wire against Schock
Cops: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women, starting at age 16
Northwestern will not punish fraternity after sexual assault allegations
Show More
'Angel of Death' serial killer dies after attack in prison
FBI: Man robs second North Side bank in less than a week
University Park board calls for mayor to resign
2 candidates with criminal records running for Markham mayor
VIDEO: Whole school cheers as girl returns from Special Olympics
More News
Top Video
Businessman donates to Cook Co. homeowner as state legislature works on tax bill measure
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Let's Win Two! Chicago Cubs fans toast Harry Caray
Better Business Bureau: Verify IRS calls
More Video