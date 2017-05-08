FOOD & DRINK

Park at Wrigley hosting Craft and Cuisine event this weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Park at Wrigley is hosting its first signature event, Craft and Cuisine this coming weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Park at Wrigley is hosting its first signature event, Craft and Cuisine this coming weekend, May 13-14.

The two-day event features food tastings, beer and wine pairings, live music and chef demonstrations from Chicago's most celebrated chefs. Matthias Merges from Yusho, Big Star's Paul Kahan, and Stephanie Izard from Girl & the Goat, to name a few, will be there doing chef demos.

General admission sessions tickets are available for $49 per-session. VIP tickets available for $79. Designated driver session tickets available $15.

For more information, visit www.parkatwrigley.com.
