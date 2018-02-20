Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
BREAKING NEWS
Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
Weather Alerts
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
Weather Alerts
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WINDY CITY LIVE
Park Ridge chef competes on 'The Chew'
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3114577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Park Ridge Chef Bianca Vallone competed on "The Chew." (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 02:11PM
Ji went behind the scenes at "The Chew" to chat with Park Ridge Chef Bianca Vallone, who competed in the national cook-off on the ABC show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
the chew
Windy City LIVE
cooking chef
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WINDY CITY LIVE
Bronzeville gospel singer Anita Wilson performs
Former Cubs player Andre Dawson promotes swim program
Next on Windy City LIVE
Chef Mark Bailey makes breakfast in bed for Val
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Mark Bailey makes breakfast in bed for Val
'MOD Pizza' Debuts In Lincoln Park
3 new businesses to check out in Irving Park
Lucky Charms reveals new unicorn marshmallow
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cmdr. Bauer's widow releases emotional letter
8 killed, 30 wounded in Presidents Day weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains, potholes creating problems on roads across area
Teen girl accused of planning armed robbery of friend
Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Rockford mom, boyfriend and estranged husband
George, Amal Clooney donate $500,000 to march against guns
Missing man Joshua Thiede found at LA hospital, friends say
Show More
Coldilocks, oldest polar bear in US, passes away
Father, son survive separate mass shootings
City official asks NRA to consider moving annual convention
Candy Caution: Some imported sweets may contain lead
State police: Body recovered from submerged car after rollover crash in Peotone
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains, potholes creating problems on roads across area
Parkland students going to state capital to push for gun law changes
Candy Caution: Some imported sweets may contain lead
Young cancer patients get free trip to Cubs spring training
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago