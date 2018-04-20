Our Peapod's Next Best finalists face off in the 3rd round of competition. It's a dessert face-off between Mount Prospect's Katie Dix and her award-winning Capannari Ice Cream and Chatham's Lakeeta Tate-Smith and her gourmet dessert, Keeta's Kookies.
For more information, visit the Peapod website.
**Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.
Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.
Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com
Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEpeapod
foodWindy City LIVEpeapod