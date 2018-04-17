Peapod's 'Next Best' finalists, Round No. 1: Phyter vs. Umland's

This week we're paring down our 'Peapod's Next Best' finalists from 6 to 3! In the 1st round Chef David Choi, Jr. and his Phyter Food Bars face off against Troy and Taylor Umland and their Crunchy Cheese Bites.
For more information, visit the Peapod website.
**Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.
Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.
Phyter: https://phyterfood.com/
Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites: http://umlandspuredry.com/
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEpeapod
foodWindy City LIVEpeapod