'Peapod's Next Best' is Back!

We catch up with last year's finalists - Ann Foley with 10th Avenue Tea and John des Rosiers with Wisma Chips and the winner, Eudell Watts IV with Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
More than 100 budding chefs and business owners entered last year's 'Peapod's Next Best' contest. We catch up with last year's finalists - Ann Foley with 10th Avenue Tea and John des Rosiers with Wisma Chips and the winner, Eudell Watts IV with Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce.

And Peapod's Tony Stallone is here to help us kick off THIS year's 'Peapod's Next Best!'

Click here for more information on how to enter this year's 'Peapod's Next Best!'

For more information about Peapod, visit Peapod.com
Windy City LIVE
