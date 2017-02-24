PEAPOD

Peapod's Next Best: Semi-Finalist Showdown

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nearly 20 food entrepreneurs were chosen to pitch their products to our judges: Kevin Pang, Ina Pinkney, and Alpana Singh - and to Peapod's Tony Stallone. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Nearly 20 food entrepreneurs were chosen to pitch their products to our judges: Kevin Pang, Ina Pinkney, and Alpana Singh and to Peapod's Tony Stallone.

All of the semi-finalists put their best food forward but only 6 finalists will move on in this year's Peapod's Next Best.

For more information on Peapod visit their website.

Peapod's Next Best: Family recipes

EMBED More News Videos

Empanadas from Mamos Latin Flavors, Ora Lee's Gourmet Artisanal Potato Salad, Eastside Cafe Pizza and the J&S Evanston Sauce all impressed the judges.



Empanadas from Mamos Latin Flavors, Ora Lee's Gourmet Artisanal Potato Salad, Eastside Café Pizza and the J&S Evanston Sauce all impressed the judges.

Peapod's Next Best: Familiar Faces

EMBED More News Videos

Diane Garber of WillPOWER Your Day and Nicole Betourney of Isn't That Sweet return for a 2nd shot at becoming Peapod's Next Best.



Diane Garber of WillPOWER Your Day and Nicole Betourney of Isn't That Sweet return for a second shot at becoming Peapod's Next Best.

Peapod's Next Best: Young foodies

EMBED More News Videos

A look at NaNiNu Mini Batter Cakes, Signature Sweets Factory, Chicago Johnny's Hot Giardiniera and Bakeosaurus Rex Custom Sugar Cookies.



The three sisters behind NaNiNu Mini Batter Cakes are the youngest semi-finalists we've ever had and Marcus Freeman of Signature Sweets Factory talks about his cake jars and his love of business at such an early age.

Ji also takes a bite out of Chicago Johnny's Hot Giardiniera and the judges are wowed by Shannon Detman's Bakeosaurus Rex Custom Sugar Cookies.

Peapod's Next Best: Home cooks

Oswego's Sarah Stone impressed the judges with her homemade S-Squared Infamous Popcorn and judge Ina Pinkney would love to have Cheryl's Chicken Spinach Lasagna for dinner all the time.

Semi-finalist Lashonda Crockett had the judges drinking up her Pennie's Tea.

Peapod's Next Best: Cheese, sauces, cocktails and pies

EMBED More News Videos

A look at Ancient Cooking, Vodka Pasta Sauce, JABnow Cocktail Mixer and Justice of the Pies.



Have you ever heard of buried cheese? If not, Ancient Cooking's Atorina Zomaya explains what it is. A fireman talks about coming up with his Vodka Pasta Sauce, hear what the 'JAB' in JABnow Cocktail Mixer stands for and the inspirational story behind Justice of the Pies.

Peapod's Next Best: Deliberations

What's in? What's not? The judges go back and forth, discussing each product, but in the end, we had our six finalists.
Related Topics:
foodpeapodWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
PEAPOD
ABC 7'S Windy City LIVE announces Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce winner of "Peapod's Next Best"
'Peapod's Next Best' Finalists- Round 1
WCL & Peapod Kick-Off: Finding ''Peapod's Next Best''
Windy City Live and Peapod kick off contest
More peapod
FOOD & DRINK
Deli 4 You offers one-stop shop for Polish eats
Extra Course: Rare beers at Deli 4 You
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Cheesemaker Sargento expands listeria recall, cuts supplier
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2nd man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
Police: 66 marijuana plants found in Carpentersville home
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
White House blocks news organizations from press briefing
Show More
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
CTA Red Line trains standing at Cermak-Chinatown
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
More News
Top Video
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Families with undocumented parents fear deportation
Loyola University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing
More Video