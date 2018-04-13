Peapod's Next Best Semi-Finalists in Action

The semi-finalists put their best food forward but only 6 finalists were selected to move on in this year's contest.
Peapod's Next Best: Family Recipes
The Belgian dark chocolate spread from Lekkco, Bronco's Bacon Buns, Granny's Banana Pudding and Keeta's Kookies are foods all inspired by family. The judges heard their stories and tasted their treats!
Lekkco Belgian Cream: http://lekkco.com
Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/
Peapod's Next Best: From Farmer's Markets to Stores
The two female entrepreneurs behind Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese and The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc got their starts in farmer's markets and are looking to become Peapod's Next Best!
Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese: https://www.gaylesbestever.com
The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc: http://www.theflavourunitcorp.com
Peapod's Next Best: Foods with a Twist
The semi-finalists behind Eat Moore Cake's Dessert Pasta, lil'g 100% Organic baby foods, Capannari Ice Cream and Ice21's alcohol-infused ice cream presented their innovative products to the judges. And we had our first wine, GenX.
Eat Moore Cakes: http://www.eatmoorecakes.com
lil'g 100% Organic baby foods: http://www.lilgourmets.com
Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com
GenX wines: https://genxwines.com
Peapod's Next Best: Easy to Prepare & Easy to Eat
Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites and Phyter Food Bars make for easy, great snacks and Kitchari, Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough and Plin pasta won't have you spending too much time in the kitchen.
Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites: http://umlandspuredry.com
Kitchari: https://www.chutneydevis.net
Phyter: https://phyterfood.com
Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough: https://www.auntwinnies.com
Plin Pasta: https://www.osterialanghe.com
Peapod's Next Best: Versatile Goods
The judges got a kick out of two products that work with a myriad of dishes: Zoe's Anything Sauce and Totally Chipotle® Bloody Mary Mix.
Zoe's Anything Sauce: https://www.lnlchicago.com
Totally Chipotle® Bloody Mary Mix: http://www.totallychipotle.com
Peapod's Next Best: Deliberations
It's time for the judges to decide: from our 18 semi-finalists who will move on at a chance to become this year's Peapod's Next Best?!
