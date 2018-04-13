WINDY CITY LIVE

Peapod's Next Best Semi-Finalists in Action

Eighteen food entrepreneurs were chosen to pitch their products to our judges Alpana Singh, Kevin Hickey and Sarah Hardgrove-Koleno and to Peapod's Christopher Kell for the third y (WLS)

Eighteen food entrepreneurs were chosen to pitch their products to our judges Alpana Singh, Kevin Hickey and Sarah Hardgrove-Koleno and to Peapod's Christopher Kell for the third year of Peapod's Next Best.

The semi-finalists put their best food forward but only 6 finalists were selected to move on in this year's contest.

For more information on Peapod visit their website.

Peapod's Next Best: Family Recipes

The Belgian dark chocolate spread from Lekkco, Bronco's Bacon Buns, Granny's Banana Pudding and Keeta's Kookies are foods all inspired by family. The judges heard their stories and tasted their treats!

Lekkco Belgian Cream: http://lekkco.com
Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/

Peapod's Next Best: From Farmer's Markets to Stores

The two female entrepreneurs behind Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese and The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc got their starts in farmer's markets and are looking to become Peapod's Next Best!

Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese: https://www.gaylesbestever.com
The Flavor Unit's Egg Rolls, Etc: http://www.theflavourunitcorp.com

Peapod's Next Best: Foods with a Twist

The semi-finalists behind Eat Moore Cake's Dessert Pasta, lil'g 100% Organic baby foods, Capannari Ice Cream and Ice21's alcohol-infused ice cream presented their innovative products to the judges. And we had our first wine, GenX.

Eat Moore Cakes: http://www.eatmoorecakes.com
lil'g 100% Organic baby foods: http://www.lilgourmets.com
Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com
GenX wines: https://genxwines.com

Peapod's Next Best: Easy to Prepare & Easy to Eat

Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites and Phyter Food Bars make for easy, great snacks and Kitchari, Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough and Plin pasta won't have you spending too much time in the kitchen.

Umland's Crunchy Cheese Bites: http://umlandspuredry.com
Kitchari: https://www.chutneydevis.net
Phyter: https://phyterfood.com

Aunt Winnie's Frozen Cookie Dough: https://www.auntwinnies.com
Plin Pasta: https://www.osterialanghe.com

Peapod's Next Best: Versatile Goods

The judges got a kick out of two products that work with a myriad of dishes: Zoe's Anything Sauce and Totally Chipotle® Bloody Mary Mix.

Zoe's Anything Sauce: https://www.lnlchicago.com
Totally Chipotle® Bloody Mary Mix: http://www.totallychipotle.com

Peapod's Next Best: Deliberations

It's time for the judges to decide: from our 18 semi-finalists who will move on at a chance to become this year's Peapod's Next Best?!

**Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.

Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.
