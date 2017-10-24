  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FREE FOOD

Free sushi: PF Chang's giving away rolls for one day only

P.F. Chang's is offering a free sushi roll to customers who dine-in at participating locations on Thursday, October 26.

Calling all sushi lovers - we've got a rare deal for you!

For the second year in a row, P.F. Chang's is offering a free sushi roll to customers who dine-in at participating locations on Thursday, October 26.

The offer includes one free California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll per person, but there is no limit per table. No additional purchase is necessary, but the offer cannot be combined with other coupons.

P.F. Chang's launched Free Sushi Day last year, hand-rolling more than 98,600 sushi rolls to guests at more than 200 restaurants nationwide.

Free sushi is available at all P.F. Chang's restaurant locations, excluding international and airport locations, Atlantic City, locations in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, and new restaurants opening in Cerritos, California; Rochester Hills, Michigan; Corte Madera, and Brandon, Florida.

P.F. Chang's operates restaurants in downtown Chicago, Lombard, Orland Park, Northbrook and Schaumburg.

For more information, visit: https://www.freesushiday.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfree stufffree foodrestaurants
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FREE FOOD
Olive Garden's "Pasta Pass" offers trip to Italy
Chick-fil-A gives away free breakfast in September
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Elmhurst 12-year-old competes on 'Top Chef Junior'
Produce sold at Mariano's recalled due to E. coli risk
Walmart, Trader Joe's, Meijer, other vegetables recalled for listeria fears
$1,000 bagel sold features gold leaf flakes, Riesling jelly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
Family of fallen solider speaks after receiving $25K check from Trump
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Cat litter found in slain boy's stomach, expert testifies
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
Video shows bank customer tackle armed robber
Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics
PHOTOS: Wombat joey makes debut at Brookfield Zoo
Show More
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
Produce sold at Mariano's recalled due to E. coli risk
3-month-old and 5-year-old girls rescued in sex trafficking crackdown
CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos