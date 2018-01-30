PHOTOS: Chicago's Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's reveals new look

Chicago's beloved Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's is ditching its music theme in favor of a more modern, eco-friendly look.The River North restaurant known for its collection of pop culture memorabilia streets officially shut its doors on December 30.Construction is now underway on the two-story restaurant at 600 North Clark Street, which is expected to open to the public this spring.Renderings released Tuesday of the 19,000-square-foot restaurant showcase its environmentally-friendly design constructed of steel and wood timber.New features include: abundant green space with a vegetated roof space and floating garden, a pedestrian-centric space with outdoor seating and a park area, solar panels and energy efficient appliances, and an enhanced McCafe.The restaurant promises to be more customer-centric as well, with self-order kiosks, table service and mobile order and payment options.Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects, which designed the Chicago Riverwalk, is behind the project.