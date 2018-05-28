FOOD & DRINK

Pilotworks launches community kitchen for Chicago food professionals

By Hoodline
A community kitchen has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Pilotworks, it's located at 820 N. Orleans St., Unit 235, in Near North Side.

Pilotworks is a fully stocked shared kitchen space that's available on demand to veteran food professionals and entrepreneurs. This is the company's sixth location, behind previous openings in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Maine and Rhode Island.

With an online booking system, professionals can reserve time in shared, semi-private or private kitchen spaces as well as the equipment they'll use -- from industrial stoves, ovens and griddles to large mixers and high-powered blenders. Pilotworks also offers amenities for members' business operations, including co-working space, community events, assistance finding distribution partners and mentorship.

So far, Pilotworks has one five-star review on Yelp.

Jane V., who posted the first review on May 9, said, "Not only does it offer the use of their many different sized kitchens, they also offer linen, garbage and receiving services. ... It's a brand new location, spacious, welcoming, very informative and nurturing organization that every food entrepreneur should know about and use."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood or send the company a message for more information.
