Pop-Tarts pop-up cafe creates crazy concoctions

By Madison Glassman
NEW YORK --
A restaurant in Times Square is taking this childhood breakfast favorite out of the toaster and putting a sweet twist on classic foods such as pizza, burritos, and tacos -- for a limited time only.

Kellogg's NYC, a cafe famous for its cereal bar, transforms into "Pop-Tarts Cafe" from February 21 though the 26.

"It's Pop-Tarts re-imagined, a breakfast and a snack, something to eat all day long," said Angela Gusse, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts. "A lot of our dishes are also inspired by New York, so things like cheesecake and pizza are traditional New York dishes, and we brought them to life in a uniquely Pop-Tarts fashion."

In addition to swag for sale and small surprises to make every order unique, the menu features a creative list out of your wildest dreams of Pop-Tart mashups -- proving there is no shortage of ways to enjoy the treat.

Among the creations include Birthday Fiesta Nachos, a frosted confetti cupcake Pop-Tarts "chips," loaded with strawberry frosting "salsa," frosting "cheese," fresh mint, sprinkles and a birthday candle. Hungry for pizza? Get a Personal Pop-Tarts Pizza, made with a frosted brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts crust, strawberry "marinara" sauce, frosting "cheese," fruit leather "pepperoni" and fresh mint.

Those fans seeking a traditional tart can order from 18 delicious varieties a-la-carte. For those that are having trouble committing to one taste, Pop-Tart flights are available.

Have a favorite Pop-Tart flavor? The cafe features milkshakes inspired by popular flavors, such as Vanilla Latte and Wildlicious Wild! Berry.

If you want to take a trip to the Pop-Tarts Cafe, visit kelloggsnyc.com.
