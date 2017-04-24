PORTILLOS

Portillo's offering heart-shaped chocolate cake for Mother's Day

(Portillo's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's is once again offering a special version of their famous chocolate cake just in time for Mother's Day, according to a press release.

The restaurant is adding heart-shaped chocolate cake to its online Shop & Ship section, which will allow customers to ship a cake to anyone in the country. The cakes will also be available for in-store pickup.

Customers can order a cake for in-store pickup from May 12-14. Pre-orders start May 1. Each cake costs $14.99. Customers can order online, or by visiting the Portillo's nearest to them or calling 866-YUM-BEEF.

Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true.


The heart-shaped cakes will also be available for nationwide shipping from May 1 through May 31. Customers can order a cake at portillos.com.

Each cake costs $34.99 and includes cake, a spatula and do-it-yourself icing.

Portillo's is partnering with the American Red Cross to donate portions of the proceeds to the organization's efforts, the company said in a press release.

For more information visit the restaurant's website.

The restaurant recently sold slices of their chocolate cake for $0.54 in honor our their 54th anniversary.
EMBED More News Videos

It may be Portillo's 54th birthday, but the famed Chicago hot dog chain is the one giving out gifts!

Related Topics:
foodportillosChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PORTILLOS
Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
More portillos
FOOD & DRINK
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
Golf ball pieces from harvest cause hash brown recall
Income Tax is charming Chicago restaurant with focus on wine
EXTRA COURSE: Income Tax's unique wine program
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Erin Moran autopsy reveals likely cause of death
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man kills boss in apparent murder-suicide in Dallas
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
Show More
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat
Wheaton College freshman fatally struck during track event warmups, police say
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Burglar crashes through store ceiling attempting to escape
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos