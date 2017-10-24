  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

Salad mix, basil sold at Mariano's recalled due to E. coli risk

BrightFarms salad greens.

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Packaged salad mix and herbs sold at Mariano's grocery stores are being recalled due to the potential risk of E. coli contamination.

The recall includes the following BrightFarms salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best by dates of 10/24/17, 10/25/17, 10/26/17 and 10/27/17.

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)
BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)
BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)

The following basil products, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017, are also included in the recall.

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)
BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

In a press release, BrightFarms said it issued a voluntary recall after routine lab tests indicated certain products at its Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm may have been contaminated with E. coli. BrightFarms products from greenhouses in other regions are not affected, the company said.

Some strains of E. coli may create harmful bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illnesses.

The recalled produce was sold at Roundy's Supermarkets, including Mariano's Markets in Illinois and Metro Market and Pick 'n Save stores in Wisconsin. Affected stores have been instructed to remove all affected produce from store shelves.

BrightFarms said consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call (646) 480-5262 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodrecallsaladfood poisoningIllinoisWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Walmart, Trader Joe's, Meijer, other vegetables recalled for listeria fears
$1,000 bagel sold features gold leaf flakes, Riesling jelly
Watching for hidden sugar
Where to eat and drink in Champaign-Urbana during homecoming weekend
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
Family of fallen solider speaks after receiving $25K check from Trump
Cat litter found in slain boy's stomach, expert testifies
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
Sears cuts ties with Whirlpool after 100 years
3-month-old and 5-year-old girls rescued in sex trafficking crackdown
CPS 'do-not-hire' workers rehired at charter, contract schools
Uber driver shot in drive-by after picking up passengers at airport
Show More
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Woman who worked as aide charged in home invasion that left 91-year-old dead
Amazon employee fatally struck by vehicle at Monee fulfillment center
Homeowner found dead in Lake Villa house fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos