Packaged salad mix and herbs sold at Mariano's grocery stores are being recalled due to the potential risk of E. coli contamination.The recall includes the following BrightFarms salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best by dates of 10/24/17, 10/25/17, 10/26/17 and 10/27/17.BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)The following basil products, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017, are also included in the recall.BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)In a press release, BrightFarms said it issued a voluntary recall after routine lab tests indicated certain products at its Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm may have been contaminated with E. coli. BrightFarms products from greenhouses in other regions are not affected, the company said.Some strains of E. coli may create harmful bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illnesses.The recalled produce was sold at Roundy's Supermarkets, including Mariano's Markets in Illinois and Metro Market and Pick 'n Save stores in Wisconsin. Affected stores have been instructed to remove all affected produce from store shelves.BrightFarms said consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call (646) 480-5262 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.