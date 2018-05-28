Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

Just got back from the Cheese Rolling... it looked pretty painful! #CheeseRolling #Gloucester pic.twitter.com/XU9seIuJHx— Matt Coldrey (@MattPhysEd) May 28, 2018
The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.
Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.
Here she is - Flo Early, three time #CheeseRolling winner - get well soon Flo pic.twitter.com/KUajYxmDSA— GlosLiveOnline (@GlosLiveOnline) May 28, 2018
According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.
Video of the men's cheese rolling champion! #CoopersHill #cheeseroll #cheese pic.twitter.com/S5IQRF6s4X— Pete MacLeod (@petemacleod84) May 28, 2018