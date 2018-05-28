FOOD & DRINK

Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

Racers risk their bodies tumbling down a hill, all for a wheel of cheese and glory. (Madie Stevenson via Storyful)

In a centuries-old tradition unlike any other, daring racers and spectators alike flock to Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England, to witness the village's annual cheese rolling race.



The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.

Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.


According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.

