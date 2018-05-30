  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Ramen-san's second location brings fresh creations to Fulton Market

Photo: Ramen-san/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen and more has opened its doors. The newcomer to Fulton Market, called Ramen-san, is located at 219 N. Green St.

In addition to offering bowls on the menu at its River North flagship, the new location gives customers a few new ramen options -- including the Spicy Yuzu, with smoked chicken thigh, enoki mushroom and molen egg; and the Katsu Curry, with a fried pork cutlet and soft-boiled egg.

The rest of the menu is littered with favorites, all served with wavy noodles, like tonkotsu ramen with chashu pork and molten egg in the traditional tonkotsu broth; Imperial Shio, which features a vegetarian broth with molten egg, tofu and nori; and the Sumo Bowl, with chashu pork, wontons and a spicy crushed egg. Diners can customize their bowls by throwing in some add-ons, like buttered corn or fried chicken.

A selection of raw dishes, buns, chicken wings and dumplings is also available. Or, stop by the credit-card only establishment after 10 p.m. for the Late Night Fried Rice.

So far, Ramen-san has earned one five-star review on Yelp.

Jordan R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 24, said, "Cool new ramen spot in Fulton Market. We started with the fried chicken bun and it was incredible. The bread is super soft, and the chicken wasn't too fried. The sauce on it was really good."

Head on over to check it out: Ramen-san is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday-Thursday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
