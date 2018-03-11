'Recipe for Relief' event raises money for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery

Chicago area chefs will participate in the "A Recipe for Relief: A Culinary Event to Benefit Hurricane Survivors" event on Wednesday to support the restaurants, hospitality, and tourism industry in Puerto Rico that were impacted by Hurricane Maria.
"When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, Chicago's food community really pulled together to raise money at our first Recipe for Relief benefit," says event chair and chef/owner of Heaven on Seven Jimmy Bannos. "Now, Puerto Rico needs our help and once again some of our city's greatest chefs are coming together to put on an amazing event and raise money for this important cause."
Bannos visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the event and make a lump crab meat salad with white remoulade.
The fundraiser will be held 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Lakewood, 1758 W. Lake St., Chicago
Tickets: $75, includes tasting stations from participating restaurants and an open bar.
Participating restaurant will host a station and provide a tasting dish.
Participating restaurants:
- Autre Monde - Dan Pancake
- Birrieria Zaragoza - Jonathan Zaragoza
- Boltwood - Brian Huston
- Currency Exchange Cafe - Lamar Moore
- Duck Inn - Kevin Hickey
- Eden - Devon Quinn
- GT Prime Steakhouse - Giuseppe Tentori
- Heaven on Seven - Jimmy Bannos
- Katana - Jason Chan
- May Street Cafe - Mario Santiago
- Osteria Ottimo - Patrick Concannon
- Piccolo Sogno - Tony Priolo
- Prosecco - Mark Sparacino
- River Roast - John Hogan
- Spiaggia - Tony Mantuano
- Terzo Piano - Carolina Diaz
- The Purple Pig - Jimmy Bannos Jr.
- The Roost Carolina Kitchen - Joe Scroggs
- The Wit Hotel - Nathan Sears
- Urban Belly - Bill Kim
- Wishbone - Joel Nickson
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Kingbird Innovation Center (KIC), which is an incubator affiliated with the Tony Santana International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at the Universidad del Este in Carolina, PR. The EDA funded incubator focuses on the development of food, hospitality and tourism businesses.
RECIPE
LUMP CRAB SALAD WITH WHITE REMOULADE SAUCE AND CAJUN CAVIAR
1 Pound of lump crabmeat
5 ounces of Cajun caviar (or any caviar)
White Remoulade Sauce
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped capers
2 tablespoons chopped fresh green onion
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preparation:
Mix all the ingredients together in a medium bowl. The remoulade is better if left for a few hours to let the flavors meld. Keep refrigerated.
Spoonful of crabmeat on bib lettuce, drizzle with white remoulade sauce and top with a teaspoon of Cajun Caviar
foodfundraisereventspuerto rico
