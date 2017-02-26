Red Carpet Recipes for an Oscar party

ABC 7 asked to see your best recipes for the red carpet, and you delivered! Viewers Heidi Splinter, Nick Furio, and Lucy Navarro dropped by to share their favorite dishes for your Oscar party.Vegetable oil for the pans2 1/2 cups of flour1 1/2 cups of sugar1 teaspoon of baking soda1 teaspoon fine salt1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder1 1/2 cups vegetable oil1 cup room temperature buttermilk2 large eggs, room temperature2 tablespoons or 1 oz. of red food coloring1 teaspoon white distilled vinegarCream Cheese Frosting:1 pound cream cheese, room temperature4 cups of sifted powdered sugar1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extractPreheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil and flour the three 9-inch round cake pans.In a large bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder. In bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together oil, buttermilk, eggs, food coloring, vinegar and vanilla.Mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients until just combined and a smooth batter is formed.Divide cake batter evenly among prepared cake pans. Place pans in preheated oven evenly spaced apart. Bake rotating pans halfway through baking, until cake pulls away from side of pans, and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into center after about 22-26 minutes.Remove cakes from oven and run a knife around the edges to loosen. One at a time, invert cakes onto a plate and then re-invert them onto a cooling rack, rounded sides up, and let them cool completely.In stand mixer in a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sugar and butter on a low speed. Increase speed until the mixture is light and fluffy (usually after about 5 minutes).Reduce mixer to a low speed add vanilla, increase speed to high and mix until fluffy.Use a offset spatula and spread the frosting over top layer. Carefully set another cake layer on top, rounded side down and repeat. Top with remaining layer and cover entire cake with remaining frosting. Make sprinkle with pecans or sprinkles.Take medium to large size pitted dates, stuff them with Gorgonzola cheese, wrap in a piece of bacon and close with a tooth pick.Bake at 425 for 20 minutes (until bacon is completely cooked)Take out of oven..put them on to your "Oscar for best tray" and drizzle with honey.Serve and sit back and wait for the award for best appetizer to be presented to you.Feeds a family of 42 chicken breast (bone on)5 potatoes (any kind)3 carrotsSour creamLettuce2 tomatoes2 dozen corn tortilla any kindBlack pepperRock saltGrape seed oil1. Boil chicken breasts with 1/2 tsp salt and some black pepper for seasoning2. While chicken is boiling, peel potatoes cut in medium squares. Peel carrots cut in circles and then cut circles. Boil both with1/2 tsp salt both together til adente3. Shred the lettuce dice the tomatoes set aside separately in any serving bowl for your dinner table4. Warm up tortillas on a griddle 1 minute ea. Side5. Boiled potatoes and carrots strained and set aside mixed together..heat tablespoon of grape seed oil til hot on medium heat ...place potato and carrot mix in heated oil and fry them up for at least 2 minutes for crunchy coating6. Shred the chicken place some shredded chicken on a tortilla roll the tortilla with the chicken in it and set in a baking pan lined with foil seam side down so it will hold in place. No toothpicks needed to hold tortilla closed7. Heat a pan with grapeseed oil half way for frying8. Take a tong grab a rolled taquito (flauta) and place it seam side down in the heated oil on medium flame9. Repeat until all taquitos are fried golden brown a minute on each side10. Place taquitos in a collander lined with paper towels to allow excess oil to dripOn a plate place some shredded lettuce on top then place 3 chicken taquitosOn top of shredded lettuceOn top of taquitos scoop ( using a ice cream scoop serving ) of the potato n carrot fried place on top of taquitos and use squeezable sour cream to creat a zig zag pattern on top of vegetable mix n add some tomatoesDon't forget to sprinkle a little hint of rock salt on taquitos