Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area

Add cheddar biscuits to the list of things Amazon will deliver to Chicago area doors.
Starting Wednesday, Red Lobster menu items can be delivered to customers via the Amazon Restaurants website at www.amazon.com/restaurants.
Red Lobster delivery is available from two locations:
-2201 W. Touhy Ave., Lincolnwood
-4401 N. Cumberland Ave., Norridge
Red Lobster delivery is also available via Grubhub from the Lincolnwood and Norridge locations, as well as the following restaurants:
-14750 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park
-391 West Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale
-3001 Finley Rd., Downers Grove
-800 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg
