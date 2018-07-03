Red, white and rose: Wine pairings for your 4th of July barbecue

Phyllis Jones of Lush Wine and Spirits stopped by the studio to give her best wine pairings for Fourth of July cookouts and picnics.For a white wine to go with a Brussels sprout salad, Jones recommended Etz Gruner Veltliner. $18 for a one liter bottle.Red wine goes well with barbecue items like burgers. Jones suggested Santa Tresa Frappato. $16 for a 750ml bottle, which she paired with assorted charcuterie.Fresh fruit salads are great with rose, and Jones picked Chateau Nomad Rose. $20 for a 750ml bottle.For fried chicken, choose a sparkling wine like Borell Diehl Gio Secco Rose Trocken. $16 for a 750ml bottle.Many of these wines have screw tops. Jones said that contrary to popular belief, screw tops do not compromise taste and quality.