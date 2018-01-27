Restaurant Month is underway on the North Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) --February is Restaurant Month on Chicago's North Shore. To celebrate its 10th Year, over 100 restaurants will offer specials and discounts all month long.
North Shore Restaurant Month
February 1 to February 28
NANDO'S PERi-PERi CHICKEN WINGS WITH YOGURT
Ingredients
For marinade:
-1lb chicken winglets and drumettes
-1/2 cup Greek yogurt
-1 cup Nando's Medium Peri-Peri sauce
- teaspoon salt
-Fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
1. In advance, mix your wings and marinade ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate, for a minimum of 1.5 hours to 24 hours
2. Preheat your grill or light your coals, and heat to around 350 degrees
3. When the fire/grill is ready, use tongs to transfer your marinated wings to the grill
4. Cook chicken for approx. 20-25 minutes, turning frequently until browned all over, with no pink in the middle. (They should hit 165 degrees.)
5. Use a brush to baste your Nando's Peri-Peri sauce on the wings (turn them over to get sauce everywhere!)
6. Cook for another minute or two to get the basting sauce good and caramelized
7. Serve and enjoy, with the Nando's Peri-Peri sauce in the flavor of your choice
For more information, visit NorthShoreDiningDeals.com.