Restaurant Month is underway on the North Shore

February is Restaurant Month on Chicago's North Shore. To celebrate its 10th Year, over 100 restaurants will offer specials and discounts all month long.February 1 to February 28IngredientsFor marinade:-1lb chicken winglets and drumettes-1/2 cup Greek yogurt-1 cup Nando's Medium Peri-Peri sauce- teaspoon salt-Fresh ground pepperInstructions:1. In advance, mix your wings and marinade ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate, for a minimum of 1.5 hours to 24 hours2. Preheat your grill or light your coals, and heat to around 350 degrees3. When the fire/grill is ready, use tongs to transfer your marinated wings to the grill4. Cook chicken for approx. 20-25 minutes, turning frequently until browned all over, with no pink in the middle. (They should hit 165 degrees.)5. Use a brush to baste your Nando's Peri-Peri sauce on the wings (turn them over to get sauce everywhere!)6. Cook for another minute or two to get the basting sauce good and caramelized7. Serve and enjoy, with the Nando's Peri-Peri sauce in the flavor of your choiceFor more information, visit NorthShoreDiningDeals.com.