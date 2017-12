Restaurant offers Star Wars style breakfast

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is about to blast off into theaters nationwide. To celebrate the new movie, suburban restaurant chain Southern Belle's Pancake House is offering its own menu from a galaxy far, far away. From Baked BB-8 to a Wookie Snack, guests can try all sorts of out of this world breakfast foods through for the next week leading up to the opening of the movie. Southern Belle has locations in Barrington, Bedford Park, Carpentersville, Plainfield, Yorkville, and Minooka. Executive chef and partner for Southern Belle's, Frank Georgacopoulos, visited ABC 7's State Street Studios to give us a taste of their Star Wars breakfast.Facebook: @southernbellesbarrington Twitter: @sbpancakes Instagram: @southernbellespancakes Baked BB-8 (aka the Eggocado)Recipe courtesy of Chef Frank GeorgacopoulosPrep Time: 10 minutesCook Time: 15 to 18 minutesIngredients:3 large ripe avocados3 large eggsCuminRed Pepper FlakesPaprikaAged Cheddar CheeseLemon juiceSriracha Crema (1 cup sour cream, 2 Tablespoons Sriracha)Directions:Preheat oven to 425 degrees.Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Take avocado and cut in half and remove pit.Drizzle a little bit of lemon juice on top to keep it from turning brown. On the bottom of the skin side, slice a little off the skin so the avocado lays flat. Do this to all of the avocados.After you're done, whisk eggs in a small bowl. Spoon some of the whisked egg into the well of the avocado (it doesn't take very much so be careful not to overfill).Garnish the tops with whatever your heart desires - cumin, cheese, paprika, red pepper flakes, etc.Place the eggocados onto the baking sheet. Bake for about 15 to 18 minutes or until the egg looks completely cooked through. Drizzle with sriracha creama. Enjoy!!!Recipe: Courtesy of Chef Frank GeorgacopoulosPrep Time 20 minutesTotal Time 25 minutesIngredients1 round loaf good-quality Italian bread bouleOlive oil, for drizzling, plus 2 tablespoonsKosher salt and freshly ground black pepper8 ounces loose breakfast sausage1 small Spanish onion, halved and thinly sliced1 green bell pepper, thinly slicedcup mushrooms , thinly sliced1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley2 tablespoons torn fresh basil10 large eggs, whisked until frothy6 ounces grated mozzarella1/4 cup grated ParmesanDirections:Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.Using a serrated knife, slice about 1 inch off the top crust of the Italian bread. Carefully tear out the insides of the loaf, leaving about 3/4-inch of bread to form a shell. Put the loaf on the prepared baking sheet, drizzle inside with some olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake until slightly crispy, about 10 minutes. Cool on a baking rack while you make the eggs. Preheat the broiler.Heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until golden brown. Remove the sausage to a paper-towel-lined plate.Add the onion and the green peppers and mushrooms to the skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat slightly, then add the sausage, parsley and basil; toss to combine. Stir in the eggs and about two-thirds of the provolone and cook, stirring, until the eggs just begin to set, less than 1 minute.Pour the egg mixture into the bread shell and top with the Parmesan and the remaining mozzarella. Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the eggs are just cooked through, about 3 minutes. (You can use a cake tester to check--insert it into the eggs to see if it comes out with raw egg on it.)Transfer to a cutting board, let set for 1 or 2 minutes, and then slice into 4 to 6 wedges.Recipe: Courtesy of Chef Frank GeorgacopoulosPrep Time 20 minutesTotal Time 20 minutesServings 4 slicesIngredients4 slices thick whole grain bread or gluten-free equivalent1 large ripe avocado1 lime1 scallion sliced thinly1/2 c . corn kernels1/2 c . tomato diced1/2 c . cilantro choppedsalt to tastecrushed red pepper flakes to tasteolive oil for drizzlingTwo eggsMixed greensDirections:1. Toast the bread.2. Soak the edamame in warm water in a small bowl.3. Cut the corn off the cob and measure out 1/2 cup (save remaining corn for another use).4. Add the sliced scallions and corn to the avocado.5. Add the juice from half of the lime along with a sprinkle of salt, mix, and taste. Add more lime juice or salt as needed.6. When the toast is done, drizzle olive oil on the surface of each piece of toast.7. Spread the avocado mixture evenly onto each piece of toast.8. Top each slice with a drizzle of olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, tomato, and cilantro. You can also add a sprinkle of salt and lime juice if you like.9. Top with two eggs of your choice10. Served with mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette