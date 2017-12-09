Restaurant offers Star Wars style breakfast

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is about to blast off into theaters nationwide. To celebrate the new movie, suburban restaurant chain Southern Belle's Pancake House is offering its own menu from a galaxy far, far away. From Baked BB-8 to a Wookie Snack, guests can try all sorts of out of this world breakfast foods through for the next week leading up to the opening of the movie. Southern Belle has locations in Barrington, Bedford Park, Carpentersville, Plainfield, Yorkville, and Minooka. Executive chef and partner for Southern Belle's, Frank Georgacopoulos, visited ABC 7's State Street Studios to give us a taste of their Star Wars breakfast.
RECIPES:
Baked BB-8 (aka the Eggocado)
Recipe courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 to 18 minutes
Ingredients:
3 large ripe avocados
3 large eggs
Cumin
Red Pepper Flakes
Paprika
Aged Cheddar Cheese
Lemon juice
Sriracha Crema (1 cup sour cream, 2 Tablespoons Sriracha)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Take avocado and cut in half and remove pit.
Drizzle a little bit of lemon juice on top to keep it from turning brown. On the bottom of the skin side, slice a little off the skin so the avocado lays flat. Do this to all of the avocados.
After you're done, whisk eggs in a small bowl. Spoon some of the whisked egg into the well of the avocado (it doesn't take very much so be careful not to overfill).
Garnish the tops with whatever your heart desires - cumin, cheese, paprika, red pepper flakes, etc.
Place the eggocados onto the baking sheet. Bake for about 15 to 18 minutes or until the egg looks completely cooked through. Drizzle with sriracha creama. Enjoy!!!
A Wookie's Snack (aka Egg Bowls)
Recipe: Courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos
Prep Time 20 minutes
Total Time 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 round loaf good-quality Italian bread boule
Olive oil, for drizzling, plus 2 tablespoons
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces loose breakfast sausage
1 small Spanish onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
cup mushrooms , thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 tablespoons torn fresh basil
10 large eggs, whisked until frothy
6 ounces grated mozzarella
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a serrated knife, slice about 1 inch off the top crust of the Italian bread. Carefully tear out the insides of the loaf, leaving about 3/4-inch of bread to form a shell. Put the loaf on the prepared baking sheet, drizzle inside with some olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake until slightly crispy, about 10 minutes. Cool on a baking rack while you make the eggs. Preheat the broiler.
Heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until golden brown. Remove the sausage to a paper-towel-lined plate.
Add the onion and the green peppers and mushrooms to the skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat slightly, then add the sausage, parsley and basil; toss to combine. Stir in the eggs and about two-thirds of the provolone and cook, stirring, until the eggs just begin to set, less than 1 minute.
Pour the egg mixture into the bread shell and top with the Parmesan and the remaining mozzarella. Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the eggs are just cooked through, about 3 minutes. (You can use a cake tester to check--insert it into the eggs to see if it comes out with raw egg on it.)
Transfer to a cutting board, let set for 1 or 2 minutes, and then slice into 4 to 6 wedges.
Skywalker Breakfast (AKA Avocado Toast )
Recipe: Courtesy of Chef Frank Georgacopoulos
Prep Time 20 minutes
Total Time 20 minutes
Servings 4 slices
Ingredients
4 slices thick whole grain bread or gluten-free equivalent
1 large ripe avocado
1 lime
1 scallion sliced thinly
1/2 c . corn kernels
1/2 c . tomato diced
1/2 c . cilantro chopped
salt to taste
crushed red pepper flakes to taste
olive oil for drizzling
Two eggs
Mixed greens
Directions:
1. Toast the bread.
2. Soak the edamame in warm water in a small bowl.
3. Cut the corn off the cob and measure out 1/2 cup (save remaining corn for another use).
4. Add the sliced scallions and corn to the avocado.
5. Add the juice from half of the lime along with a sprinkle of salt, mix, and taste. Add more lime juice or salt as needed.
6. When the toast is done, drizzle olive oil on the surface of each piece of toast.
7. Spread the avocado mixture evenly onto each piece of toast.
8. Top each slice with a drizzle of olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, tomato, and cilantro. You can also add a sprinkle of salt and lime juice if you like.
9. Top with two eggs of your choice
10. Served with mixed greens tossed in vinaigrette
