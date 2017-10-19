FOOD & DRINK

Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Beach brunch spot called Sweet Dixie Kitchen is under fire after customers found out the restaurant was re-serving Popeyes Louisiana Chicken. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
A Long Beach restaurant is under fire after customers found out the restaurant was re-serving Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.

For the last four years, Kimberly Sanchez has been serving up breakfast and lunch at her restaurant, Sweet Dixie Kitchen.

"Most of my stuff from here is made from scratch," she said.

The restaurant's troubles started after a customer allegedly saw Sweet Dixie employees carrying Popeyes boxes into the kitchen. The customer then wrote a Yelp review relaying his dissatisfaction with having to pay a premium for fast food fried chicken.

A Sweet Dixie employee confirmed they source the fast food chain for their chicken and waffles, which sells for about $15. You can buy chicken at Popeyes for much less without the fixings, Sanchez adds, but she's not apologizing.

Sanchez responded directly to the Yelp review, and later explained further on the restaurant's Facebook page, defending their use of Popeyes spicy tenders.

"We PROUDLY SERVE Popeyes spicy tenders - the best fried chicken anywhere and from New Orleans - which are delivered twice a day," she wrote in her reply.

Sanchez wrote they have always used ready-made chicken, even before deciding to go with a certain chain as opposed to food distribution brand chicken.

"My kitchen is not set up for frying. We're an old building. I don't actually have a proper kitchen back there," she said to ABC7. "I love Popeyes chicken. I love it. I think it's the best chicken out there."

Sanchez says she's reached out to Popeye's for approval to officially add them to her menu and hasn't heard back. Meantime, as tough and transparent as she's tried to be, the criticism has been tough to handle.

"I'm in tears at my house, like inconsolable," she said. "We didn't do anything wrong. I did something I thought was the best product I could bring in. You don't want to eat it, don't eat it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfast food restaurantchickenbizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Creative candy creations from Windy City Sweets
Roundys recalls chili, soup products due to possible contamination
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman critical after man pours acetone on her on Near North Side
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
HS teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
Trump Renoir painting not real, Chicago Art Institute, biographer say
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Cubs must beat Dodgers in Game 5 to send NLCS back to LA
School bus hits Elk Grove Village house
Florida bar offers free beer in exchange for Richard Spencer tickets
Show More
House fire kills mom, 5 children
Thieves target Loop stores near City Hall hours apart
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Feds take down Chicago teen traffickers in US crackdown
Aurora boy mauled by dogs released from hospital, speaks about attack
More News
Top Video
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Cubs must beat Dodgers in Game 5 to send NLCS back to LA
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Make strides against breast cancer at Soldier Field Saturday
More Video