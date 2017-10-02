Ritual App: First-ever digital food fest

On Monday, Ritual -- the food-ordering and pick-up app - has launched Eats Week Chicago - the first-ever digital food fest. More than 250 of the city's top fast-casual restaurants are offering their signature items at up to half off if you order through the Ritual app and pay with Apple Pay.
Here is a special offer for WCL viewers: Download the app and enter "WCL" for a free lunch on Monday!
For more about the Ritual app, visit: Chicago.ritual.co
