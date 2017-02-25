FOOD

Rockit Bar & Grill has new menu

Billy Dec's Rockit Bar & Grill is excited to offer a new menu just in time for spring.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Billy Dec's Rockit Bar & Grill is excited to offer a new menu just in time for spring. Dec and Executive Chef Mike Sheerin joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to give a small taste.

Rockit Bar & Grill New Menu Launch with Chef Mike Sheerin

Date: The menu launched on Monday, February 20.
Dining Room Hours:
Mon-Fri: 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-3 a.m.
Sun: 10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Address: 22 W. Hubbard, Chicago, IL 60654

RECIPE: Spiced "Jerky" Beef tips with pickled jackfruit, spicy peanuts, cilantro

Beef Jerky Glaze
Ingredients:
1 lb. Cleaned Hanger steak, Cut into 2 inch strips
C. Soy Sauce
2 oz. Dark Brown Sugar
1 ea. Fresno Chili
2 ea. Clove Garlic, Peeled, Chopped

Preparation:
1. Combine soy sauce, chilies, sugar, garlic, then puree
2. Cover meat with half the glaze and let sit for 2 hours
3. Reserve the other half for cooking

Pickled Jack Fruit
Ingredients:
1 can. Jackfruit, Canned, 16 oz.
Pickle:
8 oz. Rice Wine Vinegar
4 oz. Sugar, Granulated
oz. Salt, Kosher
2 oz. Water, Tap

Preparation:
1. Place jackfruit into 2 qt. container
2. Bring water, sugar, salt, and vinegar to a boil
3. Once at a boil, pour over the jackfruit
4. Cover and allow to cool
5. Cut into strips once cool

Spicy Peanuts
Ingredients:
4 oz. Peanuts, Blanched, Raw
1 oz. Oil, Canola
tsp. Cayenne Pepper

tsp. Salt, Kosher

Preparation:
1. In a sauté pan, add oil and peanuts and cook on medium heat
2. As the oil heats up, stir the peanuts continuously to avoid burning
3. As they start to brown, stir quickly
4. Once golden brown, add cayenne pepper, salt, and remove from heat
5. Continue to stir for 30 seconds and pour onto sheet tray with paper towels
6. Allow to cool and chopped coarsely

Directions:
1. Remove meat from marinade and lightly coat with oil
2. Once meat is coated with oil, place onto heated grill in hottest section
3. Allow the meat to char heavily on first side
4. Once charred, flip the meat and continue cooking for 2 minutes
5. Remove from heat and place into a bowl with extra glaze
6. Toss meat thoroughly, then place onto serving platter with extra glaze
7. Sprinkle jackfruit over meat
8. Sprinkle peanuts over meat and jackfruit
9. Garnish with cilantro sprigs
