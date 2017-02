Rockit Bar & Grill has new menu

Beef Jerky Glaze

Billy Dec's Rockit Bar & Grill is excited to offer a new menu just in time for spring. Dec and Executive Chef Mike Sheerin joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to give a small taste.Date: The menu launched on Monday, February 20.Dining Room Hours:Mon-Fri: 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m.Sat: 10 a.m.-3 a.m.Sun: 10 a.m.-2 a.m.Address: 22 W. Hubbard, Chicago, IL 606541 lb. Cleaned Hanger steak, Cut into 2 inch stripsC. Soy Sauce2 oz. Dark Brown Sugar1 ea. Fresno Chili2 ea. Clove Garlic, Peeled, Chopped1. Combine soy sauce, chilies, sugar, garlic, then puree2. Cover meat with half the glaze and let sit for 2 hours3. Reserve the other half for cooking1 can. Jackfruit, Canned, 16 oz.Pickle:8 oz. Rice Wine Vinegar4 oz. Sugar, Granulatedoz. Salt, Kosher2 oz. Water, Tap1. Place jackfruit into 2 qt. container2. Bring water, sugar, salt, and vinegar to a boil3. Once at a boil, pour over the jackfruit4. Cover and allow to cool5. Cut into strips once cool4 oz. Peanuts, Blanched, Raw1 oz. Oil, Canolatsp. Cayenne Peppertsp. Salt, Kosher1. In a sauté pan, add oil and peanuts and cook on medium heat2. As the oil heats up, stir the peanuts continuously to avoid burning3. As they start to brown, stir quickly4. Once golden brown, add cayenne pepper, salt, and remove from heat5. Continue to stir for 30 seconds and pour onto sheet tray with paper towels6. Allow to cool and chopped coarsely1. Remove meat from marinade and lightly coat with oil2. Once meat is coated with oil, place onto heated grill in hottest section3. Allow the meat to char heavily on first side4. Once charred, flip the meat and continue cooking for 2 minutes5. Remove from heat and place into a bowl with extra glaze6. Toss meat thoroughly, then place onto serving platter with extra glaze7. Sprinkle jackfruit over meat8. Sprinkle peanuts over meat and jackfruit9. Garnish with cilantro sprigs