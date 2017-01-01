Roll out of bed for brunch on New Year's Day

After a long night of partying for New Year's Eve, you don't even have to get out of your PJs to cure your hangover. Sister restaurants Kinfork in Schaumburg and Rack House in Arlington Heights ( are inviting everyone to their BBQ Pajamas Brunch on January 1, 2017. Servers will be wearing their pjs from 11am - 4pm. Diners who wear their pajamas will receive a $20.17 gift card to use on their next visit.
Bryant Anderson, corporate executive chef at Rack House Kitchen & Tavern and Kinfork BBQ & Tap, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to reveal some of the hangover cures offered during the pajamas brunch.
Event: New Year's Day BBQ Pajamas Brunch
Date: 1/1/2017
Hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Address: (Kinfork) 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg IL, 60173 & (Rack House) 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Event is open to the public and people can make reservations or walk-in.
Links: http://www.rackhousetavern.com/
http://www.kinforkrestaurant.com/
Recipe: Roasted pork chilaquiles
Ingredients:
one bag "el milagro" brand tortilla chips
2 cups salsa, hot or mild
cup sour cream
cup pickled jalapenos
cup shredded cheddar cheese
cup shredded pepperjack cheese
cup crumbled queso fresco cheese
cup black bean & corn salsa
1 cup smoked or roasted pulled pork
2 eggs, cooked and scrambled
2 tbsp chopped cilantro
Preparation:
1. Open the tortilla chips and arrange on an oven safe serving platter or cookie sheet tray. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
2. Using a small saute pan or soup pot, heat the salsa over medium heat on the stovetop. Heat until simmering.
3. Pour salsa evenly over the tortilla chips. Be careful to not splatter the hot salsa on yourself. Set aside briefly.
4. Next heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat and cook the scrambled eggs.
5. Once the eggs are cooked spread them evenly over the tortilla chips.
6. Combine all three of the shredded cheeses together and sprinkle over the eggs and chips.
7. Next take the cooked pulled pork and place that on top of the chips and eggs and cheese. Place the platter/sheet tray in the oven and bake for a 4-5 minutes
8. Remove the cookie tray from the oven and set aside.
9. Top the chilaquiles with jalapenos, black beans & corn, cilantro and sour cream.
10 Enjoy!
Roll out of bed for brunch on New Year's Day
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories